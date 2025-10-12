Guinea vs Botswana Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th October 2025 

Guinea play Botswana on Tuesday in their final qualifying game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in what's essentially a dead rubber. Both sides have been knocked out from the race for next year's showpiece.

Ad

With 14 points in the bag from nine games, the National Elephants are in fourth place in Group G and cannot mathematically catch second-placed Uganda (18 points) ahead of the final day.

Paulo Duarte's side overcame Mozambique 2-1 in their last qualifier, courtesy of a brace from Abdoul Traore. He opened the scoring for them in the second minute before Reinildo Mandava equalized for the Black Mambas 17 minutes later.

With the tie level at the break, Traore came back to haunt Mozambique in the second half with his second of the evening to restore Guinea's lead. However, it wasn't enough to keep them in the race for the World Cup as Uganda beat Botswana in the other game.

Ad

Trending

Speaking of which, the Zebras lost for the third qualifier in a row. After losses to Algeria and Mozambique, they went down 1-0 to the Ugandans. Jude Ssemugabi struck the only goal of the game in the 54th minute as Botswana's qualification hopes were crushed.

Ranked 139th in the world, Botswana have only nine points from as many games, with only Somalia faring worse (one point) than them in the group.

Ad

Guinea vs Botswana Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six clashes between the sides in the past, with Guinea winning five times over Botswana and losing just once.

Botswana's only ever win over Guinea came in November 2023, when the sides met for the first leg of the ongoing World Cup qualifiers.

The Zebras have lost their last three World Cup qualifiers: 3-1 vs Algeria, 2-0 vs Mozambique and 1-0 vs Uganda.

Guinea are ranked 81st in the world, while Botswana are 139th.

Ad

Guinea vs Botswana Prediction

The National Elephants can smell blood in the waters here, with Botswana losing their last three qualifying fixtures.

They are on a low ebb right now and Guinea will be looking to capitalize on their poor run of form and pick up a win on the final day.

Prediction: Guinea 2-1 Botswana

Guinea vs Botswana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Guinea to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More