Guinea vs Egypt Prediction and Betting Tips | June 14th 2023 

Guinea will face Egypt at the Marrakesh Stadium on Wednesday in another round of the group stages of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Syli National have enjoyed a solid qualification campaign so far and are on the verge of securing a spot in next year's tournament. They beat Ethiopia 3-2 in their last group game, with Naby Keita, Ilaix Moriba and Morgan Guilavogui all getting on the scoresheet in a clinical showing.

Guinea sit second in their group with nine points from four games. They can leapfrog their midweek opponents with maximum points on Wednesday and will be looking to do just that.

Egypt have enjoyed a solid start to life under manager Rui Vitoria and will be looking to continue that streak this week. They thrashed Malawi 4-0 in their last game, with four different players getting on the scoresheet including star forward and team captain Mohamed Salah.

The Pharaohs have also picked up nine points so far and, like their opponents, only need a point to guarantee a spot in the tournament next year.

Guinea vs Egypt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the 10th meeting between the two teams. Guinea have won two of their previous matchups while Egypt have won five times. There have been two draws between the two teams.

Egypt are undefeated in their last six games in this fixture.

Guinea are without a clean sheet in their nine games in this fixture.

The Pharaohs have the best defensive record in Group D with a goal concession tally of two.

The Syli have scored at least one goal in their last three games after failing to score any goals in five of their previous six outings.

Egypt were ranked 35th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 44 places above their weekend opponents.

Guinea vs Egypt Prediction

Guinea are on a run of back-to-back victories after losing their three games prior. They have won just one of their last eight games away from home and could struggle here.

Egypt have won their last five games on the bounce after losing four of their previous six. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the Pharaohs win.

Prediction: Guinea 1-3 Egypt

Guinea vs Egypt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Egypt

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)

