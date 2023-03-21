Guinea vs Ethiopia Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th March 2023 

Guinea and Ethiopia will lock horns twice this month for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in neutral Morocco, starting this Friday in Casablanca at the Stade Mohammed V.

Both sides have accrued three points each from two qualifying games so far, but while Ethiopia sit at the top of Group D, Guinea are down in third courtesy of an inferior goal difference.

The National Elephants lost 1-0 to Egypt in their opening game but recovered to beat Malawi by the same scoreline in their next outing, courtesy of Liverpool star Naby Keita's 91st-minute winner.

Head coach Kaba Diawara has called up a 23-man squad for this month's double-header against Ethiopia, including skipper Keita, along with another experienced midfielder in Amadou Diawara and rising star Mohamed Bayo.

Ethiopia lost their opening game 2-1 to Malawi but got the better of Egypt in their next game, winning 2-0.

Head coach Wubetu Abate has called up 23 players for this month's fixtures, including the record appearance-maker Shimelis Bekele, who has 75 caps to his name.

Seid Habtamu, Abubeker Nura and Yosef Tarekegn are the only uncapped players in the squad.

Guinea vs Ethiopia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven clashes between the sides before, with Guinea winning four times over Ethiopia and losing just once.

Ethiopia last beat Guinea in October 2002 (1-0 in a AFCON qualifier).

Guinea have won their last three clashes with Ethiopia, scoring eight goals and conceding just one.

Guinea have lost their last two games and three of their last four.

Ethiopia are unbeaten in their last four games, winning two (2-0 vs Egypt in the AFCON qualifiers and 1-0 vs Rwanda in a friendly).

Ethiopia have scored a goal in each of their last 10 games, but won only twice in this period.

Guinea vs Ethiopia Prediction

Guinea have a strong attacking squad and could give Ethiopia a serious run for their money here.

The Walia Ibex tend to struggle in defense sometimes but following their latest victory, we expect them to approach the game cautiously.

Since this is being played at a neutral ground, it could go either way, but we expect the sides to play out a draw.

Prediction: Guinea 1-1 Ethiopia

Guinea vs Ethiopia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

