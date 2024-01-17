Guinea vs Gambia Prediction and Betting Tips | January 19th 2024

Guinea will face Gambia at the Stade de Yamoussoukro on Friday in another round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations group stage.

The National Elephants kicked off their Nations Cup campaign against Cameroon on Monday, playing out a 1-1 draw against the Indomitable Lions. They took an early lead in the game with Mohamed Bayo slotting home from close range before team captain Francois Kamano's dismissal was followed by a second-half leveler from their opponents.

Guinea sit third in their group with one point from an obtainable three. They will be looking to pick up their first win of the tournament this weekend.

Gambia, meanwhile, were beaten 3-0 by Senegal in their group opener earlier in the week. They found themselves a goal down just four minutes after kick-off and a man down at the break before conceding another two goals in the second half to cap an overall uninspiring performance.

The Scorpions sit rock-bottom in Group C with zero points and will find themselves out of the tournament should they lose on Friday.

Guinea vs Gambia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the 25th meeting between the two teams. Guinea have won seven of their previous matchups while Gambia have won two fewer. There have been 12 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in the last 16 of the 2022 Nations Cup which Gambia won 1-0.

Guinea have won just two of their last 11 games in this fixture.

The Scorpions are without a clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

The National Elephants were ranked 80th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 46 places above their weekend opponents.

Guinea vs Gambia Prediction

Guinea are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They have had their struggles in this fixture of late but will fancy their chances of a favorable outcome come Friday.

Gambia, on the other hand, are on a three-game losing streak and have won just two of their last nine games across all competitions. The Syli National are in much better form than their opponents ahead of the weekend clash and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Guinea 2-0 Gambia

Guinea vs Gambia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Guinea to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)