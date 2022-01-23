Guinea vs Gambia prediction, preview, team news and more | Africa Cup of Nations 2021 

Guinea and Gambia will battle for a place in the quarterfinal of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on Monday.

The Syli National booked their spot in the round of 16 courtesy of their second-place finish in Group B. However, they lost their final group game, with first-half goals from Knowledge Musona and Kudakwashe Mahachi helping an already-eliminated Zimbabwe exit the tournament with a win.

Gambia's shock 1-0 victory over Tunisia on matchday three saw them finish second in Group F behind Mali to qualify for the knockout rounds for the first time. Ablie Jallow scored the winning goal for the Gambians in the third minute of injury time.

A place in the last eight against either surprise package Comoros or hosts Cameroon awaits the winner of this tie.

Guinea vs Gambia Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 23 occasions in the past and Guinea have a superior record with seven wins to their name. Gambia were victorious in four previous matches while seven games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in a qualifying fixture for the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations when they played out a 2-2 stalemate in June 2007.

Guinea form guide: L-D-W-W-L

Gambia form guide: W-D-W-L-W

Guinea vs Gambia Team News

Guinea

Guinea will have to do without captain Naby Keita after the Liverpool midfielder picked up an injury time yellow card for foul language against Zimbabwe. It was ill-advised, considering he had been booked in the previous game against Senegal.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Naby Keita

Gambia

There are no injured players or suspension concerns for the Scorpions.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Guinea vs Gambia Predicted XI

Guinea Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Aly Keita (GK); Mamadou Kane, Mohamed Camara, Saidou Sow, Ibrahima Conte; Issiaga Sylla, Amadou Diawara, Mamadou Kane; Aguibou Camara; Mohamed Bayo, Jose Kante

Gambia Predicted XI (4-5-1): Modou Jobe (GK); Pa Modou, Omar Colley, James Gomez, Saidy Janko; Ablie Jallow, Sulayman Marreh, Ebou Adams, Ebrima Colley, Musa Barrow; Assan Ceesay

Guinea vs Gambia Prediction

Gambia have been one of the surprise packages of the tournament, despite this being their debut in Africa's premier international tournament. A key reason for their recent good run has been a sturdy defense that has kept five clean sheets in their last seven matches.

This is far from an ideal proposition for Guinea and Naby Keita's absence is a key loss for Kaba Diawara's side. Guinea are the more traditional side in African football but we are backing Gambia's fairytale run to continue with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Guinea 0-1 Gambia

