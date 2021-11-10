Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Guinea host Guinea-Bissau at the General Lansana Conté Stadium in Conakry on Friday in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Neither side have qualified for the third round as Morocco won Group I last month, so it's essentially a dead rubber.

However, with both sides participating in the AFCON in Cameroon in January 2022, they'll probably use these games as an opportunity to prepare for the tournament.

Guinea are still winless in the campaign and will be hoping to put a win on the board before closing out their campaign.

Meanwhile, Guinea-Bissau are looking to pick themselves up from back-to-back defeats at the hands of Morocco last month, losing 8-0 on aggregate.

Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau Head-To-Head

Guinea boast a terrific record against their neighbors, winning eight of their previous 17 clashes with Guinea-Bissau and losing only four times.

However, in the reverse fixture in September, the sides played out a 1-1 stalemate.

Guinea Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-D-L

Guinea-Bissau Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-L

Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau Team News

Guinea

The National Elephants sacked Didier Six last month after the side failed to qualify for the third round from the group.

Interim coach Kaba Diawara has named a 24-man squad with Liverpool's Naby Keita the biggest inclusion but rising star Alfa Semedo has also been called up.

With Francois Kamano missing, a shake-up can be expected in attack, with Seydouba Soumah, Mohamed Bayo and Jose Kante all gunning for a starting spot.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Francois Kamano

Guinea-Bissau

Head coach Baciro Cande has called-up a 24-man squad for this month's double-header against Guinea and Sudan.

With progression hopes over, goalkeeper Maurice Gomis is hoping to get his first international cap.

Piqueti, who's struck twice in the campaign, hasn't been called up.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Piqueti

Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau Predicted XI

Guinea (4-3-1-2): Aly Keita; Morlaye Sylla, Mohamed Camara, Ousmane Kante, Issiaga Sylla; Mohamed Camara, Mamadou Kane, Amadou Diawara; Naby Keita; Seydouba Soumah, Jose Kante.

Guinea-Bissau (4-3-3): Maurice Gomis; Nanu, Opa Sangante, Marcelo Djalo, Fali Cande; Moreto Cassama, Pele, Bura; Jefferson Encada, Frederic Mendy, Mauro Teixeira.

Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau Prediction

Guinea-Bissau will be looking to pick up the pieces from the Morocco thrashing, although Guinea will also prove to be a challenge for the visitors.

With a quality squad to call upon, the home side have a better chance of snatching victory in this game.

Prediction: Guinea 2-1 Guinea-Bissau

Edited by Peter P