Guinea vs Malawi prediction, preview, team news and more | Africa Cup of Nations 2021

The Africa Cup of Nations kicks off this weekend and will see Guinea face Malawi at the Kouekong Stadium in their Group B clash on Monday.

Guinea have qualified for the continental competition every other season for the past six editions. They were knocked out of the last edition of the competition in the round of 16 after losing 3-0 to eventual winners Algeria.

Guinea have never won the AFCON, with their best finish being runner-up in 1976. They will therefore be targeting continental glory in this edition of the competition.

Malawi secured a place in this year's edition of the AFCON with a 1-0 win over Uganda in their final qualification game. With the visitors needing a win to qualify, Richard Mbulu gave them a lead 15 minutes into the game and they did enough to pick up a crucial three points.

Malawi's participation in this year's tournament will mark just their third appearance in the competition and their first since 2010. They will therefore be looking to make a good account of themselves as they kick-off on Monday.

Guinea vs Malawi Head-to-Head

There have been just eight meetings between Guinea and Malawi. The hosts have won three of those games while the visitors have won just once. There have been four draws between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off in an AFCON qualifier back in 2016. Guinea won the game 2-1.

Guinea Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-D-L-D

Malawi Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-L-L-L

Guinea vs Malawi Team News

Guinea

There are no known injured players in the Guinean camp ahead of Monday's game. All players are expected to be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Malawi

Charles Petro and Mark Fodya both tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Malawi's opening game on Monday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

COVID-19: Charles Petro, Mark Fodya

Suspended: None

Guinea vs Malawi Predicted XI

Guinea Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Aly Keita; Mohamed Camara, Saidou Sow, Ibrahima Conte, Issiaga Sylla; Amadou Diawara, Ibrahima Cisse, Naby Keita; Aguibou Camara; Mohamed Bayo, Jose Kante

Malawi Predicted XI (4-5-1): Ernest Kakhobwe; Stanley Sanudi, Limbikani Mvaza, Peter Cholopi, Gomezgani Chirwa; Robin Ngalande, Chimwenwe Idana, Peter Banda, Mike Mkwate, Gabadinho Mhango; Khuda Muyaba

Guinea vs Malawi Prediction

Guinea beat Rwanda in a pre-tournament friendly clash earlier this week. The victory ended a six-game winless run and will give the hosts confidence going into the tournament on Monday.

Malawi sit 48 places behind their hosts in the FIFA rankings and are quite clearly the underdogs. With two key players set to miss out on the game, Malawi could kick off their cup run with a defeat.

Prediction: Guinean 2-1 Malawi

