Guinea vs Morocco prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Morocco visit the General Lansana Conté Stadium in Conakry on Monday to face Guinea in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Atlas Lions started the second round with a 2-0 defeat of Sudan on Friday in Group I.

Nayef Aguerd's early strike was doubled by an own goal from Abuaagla Abdalla Mohamed in the second half, giving them victory in Rabat.

Guinea's 1-1 draw with neighbors Guinea-Bissau allowed them to take pole position after matchday one.

The National Elephants found an early lead through Francois Kamano, but Joseph Mendes restored parity after the break.

The result extended their unbeaten run to three games in all competitions, but it was Guinea's first competitive match since March.

They'll be looking to build on this momentum with a shock upset of Morocco, although that is far easier said than done.

Vahid Halilhodzic's side are unbeaten in 10 games since losing a friendly to Gabon in October 2019.

This does not include their results in the Total African Nations Championship, which they won earlier this year.

Guinea vs Morocco Head-To-Head

In 14 previous clashes between the sides, Morocco have won six times, losing only twice to Guinea.

The upcoming encounter will be their first since January 2018 in the Africa Cup of Nations, which the Atlas Lions clinched 3-1.

Guinea Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-D

Morocco Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Guinea vs Morocco Team News

Guinea

The National Elephants have confirmed that Seydouba Soumah has a tear in his thigh and will subsequently miss the Morocco game.

Ibrahima Conte is likely to come in for the midfielder.

Injured: Seydouba Soumah

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Victime d'une déchirure au niveau de la cuisse, Seydouba Soumah "Konkolet" est forfait pour le match Guinée vs Maroc, qui se dispute le lundi 6 septembre au Stade Général Lansana Conté de Nongo (Conakry), selon le médecin du Syli National, Pr Tafsir Soumah.#SYLINATIONAL pic.twitter.com/gaajUo3zc6 — Fédération Guinéenne de Football (@FEGUIFOOT69) September 3, 2021

Morocco

Head coach Vahid Halilhodzic has no reason to make any changes to his side, which beat Sudan the other day.

Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech is the only notable absentee with an injury. He hasn't been called up for this month's triple-header.

Injured: Hakim Ziyech

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Guinea vs Morocco Predicted XI

Guinea (3-5-2): Moussa Camara; Florentin Pogba, Mohamed Camara, Issiaga Sylla; Abdoulaye Cisse, Amadou Diawara, Ibrahima Conte, Mamadou Kane, Naby Keita; Francois Kamano, Mohamed Bayo.

Morocco (4-4-2): Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Romain Saiss, Nayef Aguerd, Adam Masina; Aymen Barkok, Ilias Chair, Adel Taarabt, Zakaria Aboukhlal; Youssef En-Nesyri, Ryan Mmaee.

Guinea vs Morocco Prediction

Guinea are a good side and currently unbeaten in three games.

Morocco are not going to have it easy. However, the North Africans still have a better squad with many of their players playing for top clubs in Europe.

We expect a narrow victory for the away side.

Prediction: Guinea 0-1 Morocco

