Guinea vs Morocco prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Morocco and Guinea square off at the Stade Adrar in Agadir on Tuesday in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The Atlas Lions are just a point away from confirming their place in the final round. They've won all three of their games so far and hold a five-point lead at the top of Group I with a game in hand.

Vahid Halilhodzic's side routed Guinea-Bissau 8-0 on aggregate over two legs earlier in the week, but Guinea will be a tougher test for them. Having drawn all their games so far, the National Elephants, too, are unbeaten, although their chances of progressing into the next round are slim.

The West African outfit must win all their remaining fixtures and also hope that Morocco drop points further down the road. Nevertheless, it promises to be a tough encounter between two sides undefeated in their last couple of games.

Guinea vs Morocco Head-To-Head

Morocco have a terrific record against Guinea, winning six of their previous 14 encounters. In their last meeting, the Atlas Lions secured a thrilling 3-2 victory at the 2018 African Nations Championship.

Guinea Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-D

Morocco Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Guinea vs Morocco Team News

Guinea

Mohamed Bayo scored for the second game running and now has two goals in four caps for the National Elephants. He's certain to start again and is becoming increasingly valuable to Guinea's fortunes.

Francois Kamano returned to the side on Saturday but only came off the bench. He'll also be gunning for a start on Tuesday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Morocco

The Atlas Lions are in fantastic form and there won't be too many changes to the side that beat Guinea-Bissau on Saturday. Munir El Haddadi, though, didn't start either of their games this week and will be eager to play in their last fixture of the month.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Guinea vs Morocco Predicted XI

Guinea (3-5-2): Moussa Camara; Mohamed Camara, Florentin Pogba, Saidou Sow; Issiaga Sylla, Ibrahima Cisse, Amadou Diawara, Naby Keita, Ibrahima Conte; Mohamed Bayo, Jose Kante.

Morocco (4-4-2): Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Romain Saiss, Nayef Aguerd, Adam Masina; Imran Louza, Sofyan Amrabat, Aymen Barkok, Ilais Chair; Ayoub El Kaabi, Munir El Haddadi.

Guinea vs Morocco Prediction

Guinea and Morocco both have excellent sides and are both unbeaten in the second round of these qualifiers.

However, the Atlas Lions are just a point away from confirming their place in the next round and despite all the challenges, should be able to accomplish that.

Prediction: Guinea 1-2 Morocco

