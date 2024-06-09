Guinea vs Mozambique prediction, preview, team news and more | 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Guinea and Mozambique go head-to-head at the Stade El Abdi in Group G of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Monday. Having failed to win the last five meetings between the two nations, Chiquinho Conde’s men will head into the game looking to get one over the Syli National and surge to the top of the group.

Guinea made it three wins on the bounce on Thursday when they picked up a 2-1 victory over Algeria at the Stade Nelson Mandela.

Before that, the Syli National suffered a quarter-final exit from the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations back in January, before claiming two consecutive friendly victories over Vanuatu and Bermuda.

This fine run of results has been due to the solid job done in attack, where they have scored 13 goals in their last three matches while conceding twice in that time.

Meanwhile, Mozambique returned to winning ways on Friday when they edged out Somalia 2-1 at the Estádio do Zimpeto.

Conde’s side had failed to win their previous five matches across all competitions, a run which saw them crash out of the 2023 AFCON in the group stages back in January.

Mozambique have picked up six points from their opening three games in the World Cup qualifiers to sit fourth in Group G, level on points with Tunisia, Guinea and Uganda.

Guinea vs Mozambique Head-To-Head

Guinea hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won three of the last six meetings between the two nations. Mozambique have picked up one win in that time, while the spoils were shared on two occasions.

Guinea Form Guide: W-W-W-L-W

Mozambique Form Guide: W-D-L-D-D

Guinea vs Mozambique Team News

Guinea

Off the back of a solid team display against Tunisia, we expect head coach Kaba Diawara to name a similar starting XI on Monday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Mozambique

Mozambique came out unscathed from the game against Somalia, giving Conde the luxury of a full-strength squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Guinea vs Mozambique Predicted XI

Guinea Predicted XI (5-3-2): Ibrahim Kone; Issiaga Sylla, Ibrahim Diakite, Julian Jeanvier, Saidou Sow, Yasser Balde; Amadou Diawara, Aguibou Camara, Abdoulaye Toure; Serhou Guirassy, Morlaye Sylla

Mozambique Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ernani; Domingos, Edson Mexer, Reinildo Mandava, Bruno Langa; Alfons Amade, Domingues, Guima; Stanley Ratifo, Witi, Geny Catamo

Guinea vs Mozambique Prediction

The qualifying battle is an exciting one in Group G, with four teams level on six points after the opening three rounds. Guinea and Mozambique have been impressive so far and we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts on Monday.

Prediction: Guinea 1-1 Mozambique