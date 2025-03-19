Guinea vs Somalia Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st March 2025

Guinea and Somalia lock horns at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in neutral Ivory Coast on Friday for their clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Ranked 78th in the world, the National Elephants have alternated between a win and a loss in their campaign thus far.

After leaving it late against Uganda in a 2-1 opening game victory, they went down 1-0 to Botswana on matchday two. Michel Dussuyer's side picked themselves up again to overcome heavyweights Algeria, only to then crash to a 1-0 stoppage-time defeat to Mozambique.

With six points in the bag, the West African nation are currently in fourth position in Group G, ahead of Uganda by virtue of head-to-head points and behind Botswana on goal difference.

On the other hand, Somalia are rock bottom of the standings without a single point in the bag, having lost every single one of their qualifier game thus far. The Ocean Stars have netted only thrice while conceding nine goals in the process, as their progression hopes are in real jeopardy right now.

Ranked 202nd in the world, the East African side are one of the weakest on the continent and have not won an official game since September 2019, when they beat Zimbabwe 1-0 in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Guinea vs Somalia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Interestingly, this is the first official meeting between the sides in history.

After losing three games in a row, Guinea have won their last two: 4-1 and 3-0 wins over Ethiopia in October 2024.

Guinea are ranked 78th in the world, while Somalia are in the 202nd position, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

Somalia have lost all four of their games in the World Cup qualifiers - Chad, Sao Tome, Seychelles and Eswatini are the other teams with the same unwanted distinction.

The Ocean Stars have conceded nine goals in the qualifiers thus far.

Guinea vs Somalia Prediction

The National Elephants are the better side on paper, ranked 124 places above Somalia in the FIFA World Ranking. They have also won their last two games convincingly, netting seven goals and conceding just once, which should give them some confidence here. We expect Guinea to secure a win in this qualifier.

Prediction: Guinea 2-0 Somalia

Guinea vs Somalia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Guinea to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

