Guinea vs Sudan prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Guinea play Sudan at the neutral Adrar Stadium in Morocco on Saturday in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

When the sides clashed on Wednesday in Marrakech for the first-leg, it ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Mohamed Bayo struck for Guinea early after the break but Saifeldin Bakhit equalized for the Falcons of Jediane soon after.

It earned them their first point of the second round but Sudan remained at the bottom of Group I.

Guinea, too, are winless, having drawn both their games and sitting four points behind group leaders Morocco.

With a tough game against the Atlas Lions coming up next week, Didier Six's troops will be looking to avoid an upset here.

Guinea vs Sudan Head-To-Head

On Wednesday, the sides met for only the third time in history.

It was also the first time they played out a draw, having won a game each before that.

Guinea Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-L

Sudan Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-L

Guinea vs Sudan Team News

Guinea

Key players like Naby Keita and Amadou Diawara started on the bench on Wednesday. With the National Elephants looking for a win, at least one of them might come into the XI on Saturday.

Jose Kante is another player looking for a start as he could fire up their attacking frontline.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sudan

Head coach Hubert Velud may not be too disappointed with his side's performance on Wednesday. Hence not many changes are expected in the XI.

Saifeldin Bakhit made a case for a start, though, as the forward came off the bench to net the equalizer.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Guinea vs Sudan Predicted XI

Guinea (4-3-3): Moussa Camara; Morlaye Sylla, Mohamed Bayo, Ibrahima Conte, Mohamed Camara; Abdoulaye Cisse, Amadou Diawara, Ibrahima Cisse; Mamadou Kane, Pa Konate, Jose Kante.

Sudan (4-3-3): Ali Aboeshren; Faris Mamoun, Salaheldin Mahamoud, Mohammed Saeed, Ramadan Alagab; Mohamed Abdel Rahman, Waleed Abdalla, Salaheldin Ahmed; Athir Babikir, Ahmed Mahmoud, Saifeldin Bakhit.

Guinea vs Sudan Prediction

Guinea were the better side on Wednesday but their dominance unfortunately didn't translate into all three points.

Sudan somehow scraped through with a point in the last game but may not enjoy the same result if their performance doesn't improve.

They've conceded seven times from three games and this defensive fragility might come to haunt them again on Saturday.

Prediction: Guinea 1-0 Sudan

Edited by Shardul Sant