Guinea vs Uganda Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th November 2023 

Guinea and Uganda lock horns at the Stade Municipal de Berkane in a neutral Morocco on Friday for their opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ranked 80th in the world, Guinea booked their place in next year's Africa Cup of Nations after finishing second in their qualification group. The National Elephants will look back upon that achievement for inspiration as the West African side aim to make their World Cup debut in 2026.

Kaba Diawara's side will have to up the ante in this encounter as their form lately has been patchy. Since June, Guinea have played five games, winning just once, a narrow 1-0 win over Guinea-Bissau.

On the other hand, Uganda failed to qualify for next year's AFCON tournament after finishing third in Group F with seven points earned from six games. A 2-0 victory over Niger on the final day of qualifying was not enough to get the Cranes over the line.

Guinea vs Uganda Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven previous clashes between the sides, with Guinea winning thrice over Uganda and losing on two occasions.

Guinea beat Uganda 2-0 in their last clash on 19 November 2014 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier and will aim to secure consecutive wins over the side for the first time in their history.

Guinea are unbeaten in their last three international games: a 2-2 draw vs Malawi, a 1-0 win vs Guinea-Bissau and a 1-1 draw vs Gabon.

Of their last seven games, Uganda have won thrice and lost four times, having started the year with three consecutive draws.

Guinea have played a total of seven games this calendar year, winning thrice.

Guinea are in 80th place in the FIFA World Rankings whereas Uganda are 10 positions adrift of them.

Guinea vs Uganda Prediction

Guinea are the better side on paper, armed with quality players in all departments. Uganda are the clear underdogs in this match and need a real miracle to stop the National Elephants.

We expect Guinea to secure a narrow victory over Uganda.

Prediction: Guinea 2-1 Uganda

Guinea vs Uganda Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Guinea to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes