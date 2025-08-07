Guinea vs Uganda Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th August 2025

Guinea face off with Uganda at the Mandela National Stadium on Friday in the 2024 African Nations Championship, looking to make it two wins from two in Group C. Ranked 81st in the world, the National Elephants narrowly overcame Niger 1-0 in their campaign opener.

Mohamed Bangoura scored the only goal of the game in the 47th minute as the West African team sealed all three points.

But with Algeria winning their game by a bigger margin, Guinea find themselves in second position of the group right now by virtue of goal difference. Another victory on Friday will bolster their progression hopes as the side, which achieved the bronze medal in the 2022 edition. They will aim for another deep run in the competition.

On the other hand, Uganda were soundly beaten 3-0 by the Algerians. Ayoub Ghezala fired the Desert Warriors in front after 36 minutes, while Abderrahmane Meziane and Sofiane Bayazid netted apiece after the break to consolidate their hold on the game.

The defeat left the Cranes at the bottom of the group with a goal difference of -3, and need a big performance here to stand a chance of progressing into the knockout stages; something Uganda have not achieved in any of their previous six appearances at the tournament.

Guinea vs Uganda Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been nine clashes between the sides in history, with Guinea winning thrice and losing to Uganda on four occasions.

This will also be their second clash of the year, with Uganda beating Guinea 1-0 in a FIFA World Cup qualifier back in March 2025.

The Cranes have won just once from their last five games in all competitions, 2-1 vs Senegal in a friendly game on 24 July.

Out of 18 matches at the Championship, the Ugandans have won just twice: 2-1 vs Burkina Faso in 2014 and 1-0 vs Senegal in 2022.

Guinea are ranked 81st in the world, whereas Uganda are seven places adrift.

Guinea vs Uganda Prediction

Guinea are no Algeria, so this match could be much closer than Uganda's last fixture, but the National Elephants are still a good side with some quality options in the attack who can take Uganda to the cleaners.

Prediction: Guinea 2-1 Uganda

Guinea vs Uganda Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Guinea to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

