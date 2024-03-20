Guinea vs Vanuatu Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st March 2024 

Guinea and Vanuatu lock horns at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday for the 2024 FIFA series.

It's the first edition of the series, where teams from different confederations will compete in friendly games, and the inaugural edition will feature five different series, taking place across five different host nations.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers coming up in June, Guinea will use this month's friendly games to prepare themselves for the fixtures.

The National Elephants also had a good run at the 2023 African Cup of Nations earlier this year, when they made it until the quarter-finals. After progressing from a group containing Cameroon, Gambia, and Senegal, Guinea beat Equatorial Guinea in the round of 16 before a 3-1 loss to DR Congo ended their run.

On the other hand, Vanuatu are playing for the first time in 2024. The Melanesian side had a mixed bag of a year last time, winning four and losing five times from nine games.

Vanuatu also have the 2024 OFC Nations Cup coming up, whereas they've been drawn alongside Solomon Islands, New Caledonia, and New Zealand.

Guinea vs Vanuatu Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Guinea and Vanuatu are meeting for the first time in history

Of their last nine games, Vanuatu have won four times and lost five

Guinea have played six times this year alone, winning three and losing twice

Guinea's Mohamed Bayo has struck thrice already this year, including one in their last two games, and will be eager to continue that run here

Vanuatu are ranked 170th in the world, and Guinea are ranked 76th

Guinea vs Vanuatu Prediction

Guinea are a much stronger team on paper, armed with some quality options in the attack. Mohamed Bayo has begun the year strongly, with three goals to his name already. Francois Kamano could complement him in the attack. Vanuatu, ranked almost 100 places below the National Elephants, have never been a top side before. This should go Guinea's way rather easily.

Prediction: Guinea 2-0 Vanuatu

Guinea vs Vanuatu Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Guinea

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No