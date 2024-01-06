Guingamp vs Rennes Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7th 2024

Guingamp will entertain Rennes at the Stade du Roudourou in the round of 64 of the 2023-24 Coupe de France on Sunday.

The hosts began their campaign in the seventh round of the competition, defeating US Saint-Malo 4-2 on penalties. They improved their performance in the eighth round, registering a 1-0 win over AG Caennaise. They will play for the first time in 2024 and in their previous outing, suffered a 1-0 loss to Angers in the Ligue 2.

The visitors signed off 2023 on a positive note, registering a 3-1 comeback win over Clermont Foot in Ligue 1. Arnaud Kalimuendo equalized in the 52nd minute while Désiré Doué put Rennes ahead in the 88th minute. Ludovic Blas also got in on the action and scored in the seventh minute of injury time from the penalty spot.

Guingamp vs Rennes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Brittany-based rivals have crossed paths 32 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely with 14 wins for the hosts and 11 games going the visitors' way. Seven meetings between them have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five meetings against the visitors. The two teams last met in the in the 2018-19 edition of Ligue 1, playing a 1-1 draw.

They have met thrice in the Coupe de France, including twice in the final. Rennes registered a win in the third-round clash in 2001 while the hosts came out on top in the 2008-09 and 2013-14 finals.

Guingamp have suffered back-to-back losses in their last two home games in Ligue 2, failing to score in these losses as well.

The visitors have two wins in their last five away games in all competitions, failing to score in the remaining three games.

Guingamp vs Rennes Prediction

Les Costarmoricains have seen a drop in form recently, suffering two defeats on the trot. They have lost three of their last five games, failing to score in these losses as well. They have just one win in their last six home games in all competitions.

Stéphane Dumont will be without the services of midfielder Kalidou Sidibé, who is suspended due to yellow card accumulation. Pierre Lemonnier has an ankle injury and faces a late fitness test.

Les Rennais bounced back well from consecutive losses in their first three games of December and registered a win in their final match of 2023. They will look to build on that form as they look to get 2024 off to a winning start.

Julien Stéphan will be without the services of Amine Gouiri and Lorenz Assignon through injuries while Nemanja Matic is a doubt as the Serbian is linked with a move away from the club. Benjamin Bourigeaud is back from a suspension and should start here.

The home team have the upper hand in recent meetings against their eastern rivals. They will meet for the first time in over five years and a lot has changed since their last meeting.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams recently, we expect the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Guingamp 1-2 Rennes

Guingamp vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rennes to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ludovic Blas to score or assist any time - Yes