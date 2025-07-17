Guoan vs Shenhua Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19th 2025 

Beijing Guoan and Shanghai Shenhua will battle for three points in a Chinese Super League round 17 clash on Saturday (July 19th). The game will be played at the Worker's Stadium.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 comeback victory over Yunan Yukkun at the same venue three weeks ago. They went into the break behind to Ye Chugui's goal on the half-hour mark. Fabio Abreu drew the game level 10 minutes into the second half. Zhang Xizhe stepped off the bench to score the match-winner from the spot in the 83rd minute.

Shenhua, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 away win over Changchun Yatai. They were two goals up at halftime thanks to goals from Zhu Chenjie and Joao Teixeira. Tan Long pulled one back for the hosts eight minutes into the second half.

The respective wins left both sides joint-top of the standings, having garnered 38 points from 16 games.

Guoan vs Shenhua Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Beijing Guoan have 25 wins from the last 51 head-to-head games. Shanghai Shenhua were victorious 16 times while 10 games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in March 2025 when they shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture.

The last seven head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

The last eight head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Guoan are unbeaten in their last 24 games across all competitions (16 wins).

Shenhua have won seven of their last eight competitive games (one loss).

Guoan vs Shenhua Prediction

Beijing Guoan have been league champions just once in their history, with that sole triumph coming in 2009. The Imperial Guards are looking to end their 16-year wait for glory and currently lead the way at the summit of the standings.

Shanghai Shenhua, for their part, are neck and neck with their hosts, while Chengdu Roncheng and Shanghai Port are just four points behind.

This is a potential title decider and both sides will go all out for victory to go clear at the top. A high-scoring stalemate could be on the cards.

Prediction: Guoan 2-2 Shenhua

Guoan vs Shenhua Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

