Gurpreet is one of top three goalkeepers in Asia: Sandip Nandy

GUWAHATI: Former India International Sandip Nandy, currently the Goalkeeping Coach of North East United Football Club feels “Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is at the moment one of the top three goalkeepers in Asia."

"In 2011 when he started his journey I was there in East Bengal. I have seen him from close quarters. He has evolved like anything since then. His stint with Stabaek, according to me, was the turning point in his career,” Nandy maintained. “He is a completely different goalkeeper at the moment.”

"I feel he should seriously contemplate pursuing his career in J-League or any top Asian country, or maybe another European country to prosper. That would make him richer as a player," Nandy opined. “I reiterate he is currently one of the top three in Asia.”

Another former India goalkeeper Subhashish Roychowdhury, currently with North East United FC complimented Nandy. “Gurpreet should challenge himself to grow further. The environment won't be similar to what he is enjoying here, but it might be the catalyst to help him excel further."

Nandy added: "He is a changed personality since 2011. His self-confidence has gone from strength to strength with each match and hopefully, he'll carry it forward for some good years ahead."

“A goalkeeper is all about how he carries himself. His confidence defines him. I just cannot stop going back to the match against Qatar. An Indian goalkeeper playing that manner for a whole 90 minutes is still unthinkable. Never ever, did he take a false step, or fumble despite being under enormous pressure for the entire match. In fact, his confidence passed on to the entire team,” Nandy explained.

The Blue Tigers are currently preparing in Guwahati for their forthcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier against Bangladesh slated to be held in Kolkata on October 15. India are currently on one point from two matches.