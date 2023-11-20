Guyana vs Antigua Prediction and Betting Tips | November 21st 2023

Guyana and Antigua will battle for three points in a CONCACAF Nations League clash on Tuesday.

The hosts have not been in action since a 3-1 comeback home win over Puerto Rico last month. Gerald Diaz put the visitors ahead in the 41st minute but substitute Nathan Moriah-Wells drew the game level three minutes after coming on at the break. Dean Moore also scored after coming off the bench and Omari Glasgow made sure of the result with five minutes to go.

Antigua, meanwhile, suffered a 3-2 defeat to the same opponents last week. Wilfredo Rivera and Darren Rios scored first-half goals to give the Puerto Ricans a two-goal lead at the break. Quickfire second-half goals from Dion Pereira and Raheem Deterville drew the game level but Rivera completed his brace in the 58th minute to help his nation claim all three points.

The defeat left them in third spot in Group D of League B, having garnered four points from five games. Guyana are at the summit with 12 points to show for their efforts in four games.

Guyana vs Antigua Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 13th meeting between the two sides. They each have five wins apiece while two games ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent clash came in September 2023 when Guyana claimed a 5-1 win in the reverse fixture.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more, with four games in this sequence witnessing goals at both ends.

Guyana's four games in the Nations League this season have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced over 2.5 goals.

Antigua's five games in the Nations League this term have produced at least four goals each.

Guyana vs Antigua Prediction

Guyana have made a four-game winning start to their Nations League campaign, which gives them a three-point advantage at the summit with a game in hand. Jamaal Shabazz's side need just one point from their final two games to advance to League A and will be promoted regardless of their results if Puerto Rico fail to beat the Bahamas.

Antigua are not safe from relegation but a win here would give them a more comfortable cushion over bottom-placed Bahamas.

We are backing Guyana to claim maximum points with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Guyana 3-1 Antigua

Guyana vs Antigua Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Guyana to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Guyana to score over 1.5 goals