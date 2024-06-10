Guyana vs Belize Prediction and Betting Tips | June 11th 2024

Guyana and Belize will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. The hosts will be looking to rebound from the 2-0 loss they suffered away to Panama last week.

Christian Martinez and Puma scored second-half goals to help Los Canaleros claim all three points.

Belize, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 4-0 defeat at home to Nicaragua over the weekend. Bancy Hernandez broke the deadlock in the 39th minute and completed his brace 20 minutes into the second half. Juan Barrera and Jaie Ciociari each scored from the spot to complete the rout.

The defeat left The Unbelizeables in fourth spot in Group D on zero points after one game. Guyana are third, also on zero points.

Guyana vs Belize Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Guyana claimed a 2-1 win in the 2019 CONCACAF Nations League qualifiers.

Four of Belize's last five games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Guyana have lost four of their last five games.

Four of Belize's last five games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Guyana recently climbed three places to 154th spot in the latest FIFA World Rankings. Belize remained 182nd.

Guyana form guide: L-L-L-W-L Belize form guide: L-W-D-L-W

Guyana vs Belize Prediction

Guyana had an impressive Nations League campaign that saw them gain promotion to League A with a 100% record, winning all five games. However, they have not capitalized on that and won just one of four friendlies since then before losing their opening game of the World Cup qualifiers. Nevertheless, Jamaal Shabazz's side are still the firm favorites here and will be expected to claim their first win of the qualifiers despite their home game being played on neutral ground.

Belize were totally outclassed despite playing at home against Nicaragua. They will face another tough test in Barbados and do not have history on their side, having lost the only head-to-head game between the two sides.

Belize's games have tended to come alive in the second half after cagey opening halves. We are backing the 'hosts' to claim maximum points with a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Guyana 2-0 Belize

Guyana vs Belize Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Guyana to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half