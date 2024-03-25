Guyana vs Cambodia Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th March 2024

Guyana and Cambodia lock horns at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for a friendly match under the 2024 FIFA World Series.

Last week, both teams were in action for their first international friendly game of the month, and interestingly enough, Guyana and Cambodia both ended up on the losing side.

On Thursday, Guyana faced African side Cape Verde, who beat them 1-0. A second-minute strike from Ryan Mendes was enough to down the Golden Jaguars, who lost for the first time in six matches.

The CONCACAF outfit had come into the fixture on the back of five consecutive wins, all coming in the 2023-24 Nations League, but they put up a sordid display last week.

As for Cambodia, the South Asian side were beaten 2-0 by Equatorial Guinea on the following day. Luis Nlavo put the African team 1-0 up after 10 minutes before Joan Elo doubled their advantage 26 minutes later, securing a comfortable win for Equatorial Guinea.

With that result, the Angkor Warriors lost for the third game in a row, representing the fourth consecutive match in which they failed to score.

Guyana vs Cambodia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Guyana and Cambodia will meet for the first time in their history.

Cambodia have lost their last three games and remain winless in their last four, failing to score in each of them too.

Guyana's 1-0 loss to Cape Verde ended their run of five consecutive wins and could now see two defeats in a row for the first time since June-August 2023 (2 losses).

Guyana are ranked 157th in the world, while Cambodia are in 179th position in the FIFA Rankings.

Guyana vs Cambodia Prediction

Guyana have seen much better form overall since 2023. The Golden Jaguars have the quality to bounce back from their last defeat while Cambodia are not a formidable opposition by any means.

The Koupreys have been on a rough patch since last year and could be headed for a second consecutive defeat of the year.

Prediction: Guyana 2-0 Cambodia

Guyana vs Cambodia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Guyana to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No