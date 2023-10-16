Guyana vs Puerto Rico Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th October 2023

Guyana will entertain Puerto Rico at St. Peter's Community Center in the CONCACAF Nations League on Tuesday.

Guyana vs Puerto Rico Preview

Guyana are in a stronger position heading into the clash, having won the reverse fixture 3-1 a few days ago. They are expecting another success over Puerto Rico in a clash that could seal the fate of Group D of League B. The hosts lead the group with nine points following three straight wins so far in the competition.

The Golden Jaguars were defeated in their two exhibition matches against Ethiopia (2-0, 2-0) ahead of the CONCACAF Nations League. However, they appear to be in better shape and could clinch a promotion to League A for the first time. Guyana boast three wins in their last five matches at home.

Puerto Rico are second-placed with six points and remain the hosts’ main challenger in the race for the group’s sole ticket to League A. Their 3-0 home loss to Guyana came as a surprise as Puerto Rico were billed to carry the day. However, the visitors could be planning to take their revenge, which could blow the race open.

Los Boricuas earned promotion from League C last season and will relish the prospect of achieving another worthwhile progress. There is the possibility of that happening based on their current form. Puerto Rico have won eight of their last 10 matches in all competitions, and have won four of their last five away matches.

Guyana vs Puerto Rico Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Guyana have won twice and lost once in their last three clashes with Puerto Rico.

Guyana have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Guyana have scored 11 goals and conceded seven in their last five matches.

Puerto Rico have won four times and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Guyana have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches, and that recent record is matched by Puerto Rico.

Guyana vs Puerto Rico Prediction

Guyana are the proud owner of Group B’s current top scorer Omari Glasgow, who has netted five times already. He was the one who opened the floodgates of goals in Guyana’s 3-1 victory against Puerto Rico. The side’s other attacking threat is Keisey Benjamin, who has scored twice.

Puerto Rico also have their attacking equivalent in Joel Burgo and Gerald Diaz, who have scored three times each.

Guyana come into the match as the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Guyana 2-1 Puerto Rico

Guyana vs Puerto Rico Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Guyana to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Guyana to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Puerto Rico to score - Yes