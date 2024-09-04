Guyana vs Suriname Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th September 2024

Guyana will play host to Suriname at the Synthetic Track and Field Facility in the CONCACAF Nations League on Thursday. The sides are set to face off against each other for the 22nd time.

Guyana vs Suriname Preview

Guyana will compete in Group A of League A alongside five other teams including Suriname. The top two finishers will advance to the quarterfinals while the fourth and fifth-placed teams will qualify for the Gold Cup preliminaries. The bottom two sides will be relegated to League B. Guyana are eying a ticket to the Nations League Finals.

The Golden Jaguars were promoted from League B to A in the previous edition after topping Group B of League B with 15 points. They are hoping for a better campaign this time by possibly reaching the finals for the first time. However, they will also fight to avoid relegation to League B. Guyana lost to Suriname 2-1 in their previous clash.

Trending

The visitors maintained their division in 2023-24 after finishing third in Group B of League A. Suriname were neither promoted nor demoted like in 2022-23. However, they continue to search for a historic qualification to the Nations League Finals, as they kick off their fourth participation in the competition.

Natio are undefeated in their last five matches in all competitions, after snapping an unimpressive winless streak of five games. However, they have claimed only one victory in their last eight matches on the road. Suriname’s last visit to Guyana ended in a 2-0 defeat, with their last win dating back to June 2008.

Guyana vs Suriname Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Guyana have won twice and lost thrice in their last five clashes with Suriname in all competitions.

Guyana have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five home matches against Suriname.

Guyana have won their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Suriname have won once and lost four times in their last five matches on the road.

Guyana have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches while Suriname have won thrice and drawn twice. Form Guide: Guyana – W-L-L-L-W, Suriname – W-W-D-W-D.

Guyana vs Suriname Prediction

After suffering three defeats back to back, Guyana returned to winning ways in their last game at home. They will be counting on local support for this game.

Suriname’s away form doesn’t seem impressive, however, they will take confidence from their superior head-to-head record (13 against 5 wins).

Guyana are the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Guyana 2-1 Suriname

Guyana vs Suriname Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Guyana to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Guyana to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Suriname to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback