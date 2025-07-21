Gwangju FC vs Gimcheon Sangmu Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22nd 2025

The action continues in round 23 of South Korean K League 1 as Gwangju FC play host to Gimcheon Sangmu at the Gwangju World Cup Stadium on Tuesday. Jung-Hyo Lee’s men are without a win in their last five league matches on home turf and will be looking to end this poor run.
Gwangju were left red-faced last Friday as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Suwon FC after giving up their lead in the final five minutes at the Suwon Sports Complex.
Before that, Lee’s side were on a four-game unbeaten run, picking up one draw and three wins, including a 1-0 victory over Ulsan in the Korean Cup quarter-finals.
Gwangju have picked up 31 points from their 22 K League 1 matches so far to sit sixth in the table, but could move into fourth place with a win on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, Ki-jong Won struck in the 92nd minute to complete a remarkable comeback for Gimcheon Sangmu as they fought back from two goals down to beat Daegu 3-2 last Friday.
This followed a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors on June 27, a result which saw their four-game unbeaten run come to an end.
Gimcheon have won 10 of their 22 league matches so far while losing seven and claiming five draws to collect 35 points and sit third in the standings.
Gwangju FC vs Gimcheon Sangmu Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 13 wins from the last 26 meetings between the sides, Gimcheon Sangmu hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.
- Gwangju FC have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.
- Gimcheon Sangmu boast the joint second-best attacking record in the league with 30 goals scored, while they have conceded the second-fewest number of goals so far (22).
- Gwangju have failed to taste victory in their last five K League 1 home games, losing three and claiming two draws since beating Gimcheon Sangmu 1-0 in May.
Gwangju FC vs Gimcheon Sangmu Prediction
While Gwangju will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against Suwon, recent results on home turf offer little optimism heading into Tuesday’s clash.
Gimcheon have put together a strong run of form of late, but we predict both sides will settle for a share of the spoils here.
Prediction: Gwangju FC 1-1 Gimcheon Sangmu
Gwangju FC vs Gimcheon Sangmu Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last six meetings between the two sides)
Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in eight of their last nine clashes)