Gwangju vs Buriram United Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2025

Gwangju will play host to Buriram United at Gwangju World Cup Stadium in the AFC Champions League Elite on Tuesday. The home side are through to the next round while the visitors need at least a draw to make it.

Gwangju vs Buriram United Preview

We are in the final matchday of the league stage, with four teams in the East Region already qualified for the round of 16. Two others - Ulsan HD and Central Coast Mariners – have been eliminated. Gwangju were able to book their place despite losing to Shandong Taishan 3-0 on the road on matchday seven.

The South Korean side sit fourth in the East Region table on 13 points. They could lose that position if they fail to claim maximum points in the upcoming match, but will not drop from the top eight. Gwangju are reaching the AFC Champions League Elite round of 16 for the first time, as this is their debut in the competition.

Buriram United defeated Ulsan HD 2-1 at home to move to the top eight. They sit in the sixth spot, tied on 11 points with fifth-placed Johor Darul Ta'zim from Malaysia. The visitors are closely followed by Chinese sides Shanghai Port (ninth) and Shanghai Shenhua (10th). Buriram United must not lose if they want to qualify.

Thunder Castle’s chief adversary in the group is Shanghai Port, who could take Buriram United’s place if results go in their favor. Shanghai Port will snatch the sixth spot if they win with many goals and if Buriram United lose to Gwangju. The visitors would need to share the spoils with the hosts, at worst, to conserve their place.

Gwangju vs Buriram United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Gwangju have won twice in their last 10 matches in all competitions, losing thrice.

Gwangju have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Gwangju have scored five goals and conceded four in their last five matches in all competitions.

Buriram United have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Gwangju have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches while Buriram United have won four times and lost once. Form Guide: Gwangju – D-L-D-W-D, Buriram United – W-W-L-W-W.

Gwangju vs Buriram United Prediction

It’s a dead rubber game for Gwangju. However, after winning four matches out of seven, the hosts will be aiming to wrap up the series on a good note.

Buriram United have won once, drawn once and lost once on the road in this competition. Their success in the final game will largely depend on their character.

We expect a draw outcome based on the determination of the visitors and the strength of the hosts at home.

Prediction: Gwangju 2-2 Buriram United

Gwangju vs Buriram United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Gwangju to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Buriram United to score - Yes

