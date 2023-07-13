Gwangju vs Daegu Prediction and Betting Tips | July 15th 2023 

Gwangju will trade tackles with Daegu in a K1 League matchday 23 fixture on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Jeju United last week.

Daegu also shared the spoils in a goalless stalemate on home turf against Gangwon.

The draws left the two sides in fifth and eighth spots respectively in the table. Gwangju have 32 points to their name, while Daegu have garnered 30 points from 22 games.

Gwangju vs Daegu Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 22 occasions in the past. Gwangju have a slightly better record with nine wins to their name, while Daegu were victorious on eight occasions, with five games ending in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in May when Daegu claimed a 2-0 away win.

Five of Gwangju's last six games in all competitions have produced less than three goals.

Daegu's last five away games in all competitions have been decided by one-goal margins.

Each of the last eight head-to-head games have been won by the away team on the day.

Four of Daegu's last five league games have produced three goals or more.

Gwangju are on a four-game winless run in all competitions.

Five of the last eight head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Gwangju vs Daegu Prediction

Gwangju are on a poor run of form, having failed to win any of their last four games in all competitions. A defeat here would see Daegu usurp them in the standings.

The hosts have been involved in compact games in recent weeks, with five of their last six games having been low-scoring affairs. Daegu, by contrast, have been involved in high-scoring games with plenty of goalscoring chances. They will fancy their chances of leaving with maximum points.

Recent history also favors the visitors, with each of the last eight games between the two sides having been won by the away side on the day. We are backing Daegu to claim a narrow win, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Gwangju 1-2 Daegu

Gwangju vs Daegu Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Daegu to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

