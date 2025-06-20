Gwangju vs Daejeon Hana Prediction and Betting Tips | June 22nd 2025

Gwangju will host Daejeon Hana at the Gwangju Football Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2025 K League 1 campaign. The home side have struggled for results in the league of late and are at risk of falling out of the Championship Round places as they sit sixth in the league table with 27 points from 19 matches.

They returned to winning ways last time out with a narrow 1-0 away victory over Jeju, featuring a second-half strike from Jung Ji-Hun, with the 21-year-old scoring his maiden professional goal.

Daejeon Hana have also hit a rough patch in recent games and have fallen well behind in the title race. They played out a goalless draw against fifth-placed Gimcheon in their game on Wednesday and had started the better of the two teams before a red card to Soon-min Lee early after the restart all but scuppered their chances of a win on home turf.

The visitors remain second in the table but are eight points behind Jeonbuk at the top of the pile and will be desperate to return to winning ways on Sunday.

Gwangju vs Daejeon Hana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 35 meetings between Gwangju and Daejeon. Both sides have won 11 games apiece, with their other 13 contests ending in draws.

Recent editions of this fixture have been closely contested, with both sides recording two wins and four draws in their last eight.

Daejeon have scored 25 goals in the K League 1 this season. Only league leaders Jeonbuk (33) have managed more.

Gwangju have managed just one clean sheet in their last five games.

Gwangju vs Daejeon Hana Prediction

Jung-Hyo Lee's men's latest result ended a four-game winless streak and they will be looking to build on that come Sunday. They have, however, lost three of their last four home matches and could struggle here.

DHFC, meanwhile, are winless in their last three matches and have won just one of their last eight games across all competitions. They, however, have the second-best away record in the division and should avoid defeat here.

Prediction: Gwangju 1-1 Daejeon Hana

Gwangju vs Daejeon Hana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last nine matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of the visitors' last four matches)

