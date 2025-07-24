Gwangju vs Jeonbuk Motors Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2025

Gwangju and Jeonbuk Motors will battle for three points in a K1 League round 24 clash on Saturday (July 26th). The game will be played at the Gwangju Football Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Gimcheon Sangmu at the same venue in midweek. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Jasir Asani's 37th-minute strike. Lee Dong-Gyeong equalized with 17 minutes left on the clock.

Jeonbuk, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Gangwon. Kim Jin-gyu broke the deadlock in the 39th minute while Andrea Compagno doubled their lead from the spot in the 43rd minute. Kim Dae-Woo was sent off for the visitors in first-half injury time.

The win left them at the summit of the standings, having garnered 51 points from 23 games. Gwangju are sixth with 32 points to their name.

Gwangju vs Jeonbuk Motors Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Jeonbuk have 24 wins from the last 40 head-to-head games. Gwagju were victorious 12 times while four games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in May 2025 when Jeonbuk claimed a 1-0 away win.

Seven of Gwangju's last nine games across competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Four of Jeonbuk's last five away games have produced three goals or more.

Seven of Gwangju's last eight league games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Jeonbuk are unbeaten in their last 22 games across competitions (16 wins).

Jeonbuk have the best defensive away record in the league, having conceded just five goals in 11 games on their travels.

Gwangju vs Jeonbuk Motors Prediction

Gwangju have struggled at home in recent weeks, having won just one of the last seven games played in front of their fans (three losses). They occupy the final spot in the top six.

Jeonbuk, for their part, are the runaway leaders at the summit of the standings. They hold a 12-point lead at the summit and are in pole position to win a first league title in four years.

Jeonbuk have won their last five away games on the bounce. We are backing this run to continue with a narrow win and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Gwangju 1-2 Jeonbuk Motors

Gwangju vs Jeonbuk Motors Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Jeonbuk Motors to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

