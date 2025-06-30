Gwangju vs Ulsan Prediction and Betting Tips | July 2nd 2025

Gwangju will invite Ulsan to the Gwangju World Cup Stadium in the Korean FA Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday. The hosts overcame Suwon on penalties in the previous round, while the Tigers defeated Incheon 3-0.
The home side are unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions and registered a 2-1 away win over Anyang in the K League 1 last week. All three goals in that match were scored in the first half, with goals from Sin Chang-moo and Jasir Asani helping the hosts take a comfortable lead.
The visitors have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last five games in all competitions. They were in action in the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this month and lost all three games. They concluded their group stage campaign with a narrow 1-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund last week.
Gwangju vs Ulsan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met 33 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 20 wins. The hosts have five wins, and eight games have ended in draws.
- They met twice in the K League 1 last month. Tigers recorded a home win and were held to a draw in the reverse fixture.
- Four of the last six meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.
- Ulsan are on a five-game unbeaten streak in this fixture, recording three wins.
- The hosts are winless in three Korean Cup meetings against the visitors.
- The visitors finished as the runners-up in the previous edition of the Korean FA Cup and will look to go all the way this season.
- The two teams met in the semifinals of the Korean FA Cup last season. The Tigers registered a 3-2 win on aggregate.
Gwangju vs Ulsan Prediction
The hosts have won two of their last three games and will look to build on that form. They have lost three of their last 11 games in all competitions, with all losses registered at home.
The Tigers are on a four-game losing streak in all competitions and will look to bounce back here. Notably, they have won two of their last three away meetings against the hosts while keeping clean sheets.
While the visitors have been the dominant side in this fixture, they are back from a lengthy trip to the USA, which might impact their performance. With that in mind, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Gwangju 2-1 Ulsan
Gwangju vs Ulsan Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Gwangju to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes