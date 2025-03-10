Gwangju vs Vissel Kobe Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12th 2025

Gwangju and Vissel Kobe will square off in the second leg of their AFC Champions League Elite round-of-16 tie on Wednesday (March 12th). The game will be played at Gwangju Football Stadium.

The visitors hold a two-goal advantage in the tie, having claimed a 2-0 home win in the first leg in Japan last week. Yuya Osako broke the deadlock in the 20th minute while Haruya Ide added a second nine minutes later.

Gwangju will have to try and overturn their two-goal deficit in the tie, otherwise their continental campaign will come to an end. This will be the third time both sides are squaring off this season.

Gwangju vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams faced one another in the league phase when Vissel Kobe claimed a 2-0 home win.

Gwangju have managed just one win from their last seven games across competitions (four draws).

Kobe's first-leg victory ended their five-game winless run across competitions (three draws).

Gwangju are unbeaten in their last nine home games (four wins).

Five of Kobe's last six away games, including each of the last four, have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Four of Gwangju's last six games have witnessed at least two goals scored in the first half.

Gwangju vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

Gwangju have lost both games against Vissel Kobe 2-0 this season and will need to avoid a third defeat in four months to the same opponent. Both defeats came on the road and coming home represents a great opportunity for Jung-Hyo Lee's side as they have been in good form in front of their fans.

Defensive solidity is crucial to their hopes of advancing as any goal conceded means they have to score at least three. Shutting opponents out has been a problem though, with just two clean sheets kept in their last nine games while they have conceded at least two goals in four of their last six.

Kobe, for their part, only need a draw to book their spot in the last eight, while a defeat with a one-goal margin would also be enough.

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Gwangju 1-1 Vissel Kobe

Gwangju vs Vissel Kobe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

