4 players who could become their national team all-time top scorers

The international football world has witnessed remarkable and top talents over the years.

Notable football greats have shown commitment, dedication and passion for their respective national teams which have guaranteed success.

Spain v Ireland - Group C: UEFA EURO 2012

We have also seen legends set records for their national teams, as well as major records also being broken in the international scene.

Modern football stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the likes have all risen to become the all-time leading goal scorers of their respective countries.

Portugal v North Macedonia: Knockout Round Play-Offs - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

However, goal scoring records are still within touching distance of being broken, and we will thus be looking at four players who could achieve such feats for their national teams.

#1 Harry Kane (England)

England v Cote D'Ivoire - International Friendly

The Spurs striker is currently on course to become one of the greatest strikers to play for England's Three Lions.

Despite Kane's eligibility to represent the Republic of Ireland, the 28 year old striker opted to play for England and made his first senior appearance in 2015 against Lithuania.

England v Lithuania - EURO 2016 QualifierJJ

He has also represented England in almost all of their youth teams having played for England's U-17, U-19, U-20, U-21.

Kane has had a relatively good goal scoring record with England and is currently on course to become their all-time goal scorer.

England v Switzerland - International Friendly

The record is currently being held by Wayne Rooney, who scored a total of 53 goals after 120 senior appearances for England.

England v Ukraine - Group D: UEFA EURO 2012

Kane is now level with Sir Bobby Charlton on 49 goals after 69 appearanes with far lesser games than the England legend.

The England captain now needs four more goals to equal Rooney's long-standing record for England and five goals will cement his place as the all-time leading scorer.

#2 Neymar Junior (Brazil)

Brazil v Chile - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier

Considered by many as one of the best players in the world, Neymar is also within touching distance of Brazil's all-time goal scoring record.

The PSG star broke into the Brazilian national team at a very young age, making his first senior appearance far back in 2010 against the United States at age 18.

Brazil v Colombia - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier

Currently aged 30, Neymar has so far scored more international goals than Brazilian greats such as the likes of Ronaldo, Zico, and Rivaldo.

He is also on course to equal the long-standing record currently held by Brazilian legend Pele, who scored 77 goals in 91 games for Brazil.

2014 FIFA World Cup - One Year To Go Event

Neymar currently has 71 goals for his country, six goals shy of Pele's 77 goals record, and you would agree that the PSG star has what it takes to equal and even break the record.

#3 Olivier Giroud (France)

France v Bulgaria - International Friendly

Arguably one of the most underrated strikers in world football, Giroud has consistently kept on scoring for both club and country.

He is also on course to become France's all-time leading goal scorer, a record which is currently held by legendary striker Thierry Henry.

France v South Africa: Group A - 2010 FIFA World Cup

The former Chelsea and Arsenal striker made his first senior appearance for France against the United States in November 2011.

He has since gone on to become one of the key players for France, representing his country in major tournaments such as the Euros and the FIFA World Cup.

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

Giroud is currently on 48 goals for France after 112 appearances, and needs just three more goals to equal Henry's record.

#4 Memphis Depay (Netherlands)

Netherlands v Austria - UEFA Euro 2020: Group C

Depay is regarded as one of the top talents in world football, and the 28 year old has been a key member of his national team.

The talented winger has risen through the ranks of the Dutch side and made his senior debut in 2013 in a 2-0 win against Turkey.

Netherlands v France - UEFA Nations League A

He is also another top football star who is on course to becoming his country's all-time leading goal scorer, a record currently held by Robin van Persie.

Netherlands v Wales - International Friendly

However, the Barcelona winger still has a huge mountain to climb, as he has to overtake the likes of Patrick Kluivert and Klass Jan Huntelaar, who scored 40 and 42 goals respectively.

Depay will need to score at least 11 more international goals for the Netherlands national team before he can equal Van Persie's record of 50 goals.

Edited by Rohit Mishra