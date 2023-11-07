Hanoi vs Three Towns Prediction and Betting Tips | November 8th 2023

Hanoi FC and Wuhan Three Towns will battle for three points in an AFC Champions League group stage fixture on Wednesday (November 8th).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Cong An in the Vietnamese V1 League. Junior Fialho and Geovane Magno scored first half goals to guide their side to victory.

Three Towns, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a seven-goal thriller away to Changchun Yatai in the Chinese Super League. Jores Okore put Yatai ahead in just the seventh minute. But Aziz, Liu Yiming, He Chao and Xie Penfei all found the back of the net to help the visitors take a 4-1 lead into the break.

They missed a second half penalty while Yatai scored two second half goals to threaten a comeback that never materialized in a 4-3 defeat.

The Wuhan outfit will turn their focus back to the continental competition where their last game saw them claim a 2-1 home win over Hanoi.

The victory took Tsutomu Takahata's side to four points and they currently occupy third spot in Group J. Hanoi are bottom on zero points.

Hanoi vs Three Towns Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The reverse fixture was the first meeting between the two sides.

Hanoi have lost all five competitive games they have played this season.

Three Towns are currently on a four-game winning streak in the all competitions after failing to win any of the previous four.

Four of Hanoi's five games in all competitions this season have produced three goals or more.

Five of Wuhan's last five competitive games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Four of Hanoi's five games this season have seen at least two goals scored in the first half.

Hanoi vs Three Towns Prediction

Hanoi have started the current campaign, losing each of their three group stage games in the AFC Champions League so far. They followed it up by losing their opening two games of the league season to increase the pressure on caretaker manager Đinh Thế Nam.

Wuhan Three Towns, by contrast, are flying high at the moment and will be full of confidence that they can make it to the knockout rounds in their tournament debut.

We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Hanoi FC 1-3 Wuhan Three Towns

Hanoi vs Three Towns Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Three Towns to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals