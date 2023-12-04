Ha Noi vs Urawa Red Diamonds Prediction and Betting Tips | December 6th 2023

Ha Noi will welcome Urawa Red Diamonds to the Hang Day Stadium for their final game of the AFC Champions League clash on Wednesday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Binh Dinh in the Vietnamese V League 1 at the same venue. Alan Grafote's strike on the hour mark proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Urawa Red Diamonds, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 away victory over Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo in the J1 League. Alexander Scholz and Shoya Nakajima scored second-half goals to guide their side to victory.

They will turn their focus to the continent where their last game came in a 2-1 home win over Wuhan Three Towns. Ha Noi's suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Pohang Steelers.

Urawa's victory left them in second spot in Group J having garnered seven points from five games. Ha Noi FC are bottom of the group with three points to show for their efforts in five games.

Ha Noi vs Urawa Red Diamonds Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Urawa Reds ran riot in a 6-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Four of Ha Noi's last five games in all competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Urawa Reds' victory over Consadole Sapporo ended a run of five successive games to witness goals at both ends and produce over 2.5 goals.

Five of Urawa Reds' last six games in all competitions have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Five of Ha Noi's last seven games across competitions have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Ha Noi vs Urawa Red Diamonds Prediction

Both sides no longer have the possibility of making the knockout rounds and have nothing but pride to play for. Ha Noi have struggled across competitions this season, losing seven of the nine games they have played this term.

Urawa Reds have recently won two games on the bounce after failing to win the previous six. They will be aiming to win three games in a row for the first time since August.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Ha Noi 1-2 Urawa Red Diamonds

Ha Noi vs Urawa Red Diamonds Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Urawa Red Diamonds to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Urawa Reds to score over 1.5 goals