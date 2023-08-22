Hacken vs Aberdeen Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24, 2023 

Hacken host Aberdeen at the Bravida Arena on Thursday (August 24) for the first leg of their Europa League playoff clash.

Aiming for their first appearance in a major competition since 2007, Hacken have been impressive in the qualifiers. The Wasps went four games unbeaten in the Champions League qualifiers before a shootout defeat. Now in the Europa League qualifiers, Hacken continued their barnstorming run with a stunning 8-1 demolition of Zalgiris in the last round of the qualifiers.

The Swedish team won the first leg 3-1 in Lithuania before a 5-0 shellacking at home a week later to cap off a dominant show over two legs. Hacken then extended their winning run in the league to three games, beating Sirius 3-2 just days after their Zalgiris demolition job.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen begin their quest for a first European appearance in 16 years. A third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership last season paved their way here, and the Dandies prepared with a 2-1 cup win over Stirling Albion.

Bojan Miovski and Leighton Clarkson scored for Barry Robson's side before Greig Spence pulled one back for the hosts, but it was too little too late. Moreover, it was Aberdeen's first win of the season in three games.

Hacken vs Aberdeen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between Hacken and Aberdeen, with both winning once apiece.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski has scored in their last two official games.

Hacken have won their last four games across competitions

Hacken have scored at least thrice in their last three European qualifiers.

Hacken's Srdan Hristic is looking to score in his third straight European qualifier.

Hacken vs Aberdeen Prediction

Hacken are on a fine run of form in Europe and enter the tie as the favourites. Aberdeen might have more experience in European games but have looked erratic in the new season . A win for the home side looks likely.

Prediction: Hacken 2-1 Aberdeen

Hacken vs Aberdeen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hacken

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes