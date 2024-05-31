Hacken vs AIK Prediction and Betting Tips | June 2nd 2024

The Swedish Allsvenskan returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Hacken and AIK go head-to-head on Sunday. Both sides are currently level on 17 points in the top half of the table and we predict a thrilling contest at Bravida Arena.

Hacken continue to struggle for results as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Mjallby at the Strandvallen on Wednesday.

Pal Arne Johansen’s men have failed to taste victory in four consecutive matches, losing three and claiming one draw since picking up consecutive wins over Sirius and Kalmar at the start of May.

Hacken now return home, where they have lost just one of their last five matches while claiming three wins and one draw since the start of April.

Trending

AIK, on the other hand, returned to winning ways with a bang as they thrashed Goteborg 5-2 on home turf last Monday.

Before that, Henning Berg’s side were on a three-game losing streak, conceding 11 goals and scoring three since beating Norrkoping 6-2 on May 5.

With 17 points from 11 matches, AIK are currently sixth in the Allsvenskan table, level on points with Sunday’s hosts, albeit with one game in hand.

Hacken vs AIK Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 22 wins from the last 40 meetings between the sides, AIK boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Hacken have picked up nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Johansen’s men have won their last four games against AIK, scoring 10 goals and conceding four since a 2-1 loss in August 2021.

AIK are one of just two sides yet to win an away game in the Allsvenskan this season, losing three and claiming two draws in their five matches so far.

Hacken have failed to win their last four matches, picking up one point from a possible 12 since a 3-1 victory over Kalmar on May 12.

Hacken vs AIK Prediction

Buoyed by their stunning win over Goteborg, AIK will head into the weekend with renewed confidence as they look to move into the upper echelons of the table.

However, Hacken have been rock-solid on home turf and we predict they will come away with all three points.

Prediction: Hacken 3-1 AIK

Hacken vs AIK Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Hacken to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in the last five clashes between the teams)