Hacken vs Djurgarden Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27th 2025

The action continues in round 17 of Swedish Allsvenskan as Hacken play host to Djurgarden at Bravida Arena on Sunday. Both sides head into the weekend off the back of contrasting results, with Jani Honkavaara’s Djurgarden claiming a hard-fought victory over Elfsborg.
Meanwhile, Hacken’s quest for Europa League football suffered a blow on Thursday as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Belgian outfit Anderlecht in the first leg of their second-qualifying round clash at Lotto Park.
Prior to that, Jens Gustafsson’s side were on a five-game unbeaten run across all competitions, claiming two draws and three wins, including consecutive league victories over Elfsborg and Halmstad.
Hacken have picked up 22 points from their 16 Allsvenskan matches so far to sit eighth in the league standings, level on points with this weekend’s visitors.
On the other hand, Djurgarden picked up consecutive home wins for the first time since November as they edged out Elfsborg 1-0 courtesy of an 11th-minute strike from August Priske last time out.
While Honkavaara’s men appear to have hit their stride on home turf, they have struggled for results on the road.
However, Djurgarden will be backing themselves to continue from where they left off against Elfsborg this weekend as they take on an opponent, who have failed to win any of the last five meetings between the sides since May 2023.
Hacken vs Djurgarden Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 21 wins from the last 43 meetings between the sides, Djurgarden boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Hacken have picked up 15 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.
- Djurgarden are unbeaten in their last five games against Gustafsson’s men, claiming three wins and two draws since a 4-1 loss in May 2023.
- Hacken have lost just one of their most recent six competitive home matches while picking up two wins and three draws since late April.
Hacken vs Djurgarden Prediction
Hacken and Djurgarden find themselves level on points and will be looking to get the better of each other as they look to push for European qualification.
Gustafsson could name a shuffled XI ahead of next week's crunch Europa League qualifying return leg against Anderlecht and we predict Djurgarden will come away with a point at Bravida Arena.
Prediction: Hacken 1-1 Djurgarden
Hacken vs Djurgarden Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last nine clashes between the two sides)
Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of Djurgarden’s last seven matches)