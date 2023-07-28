Hacken vs Elfsborg Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29, 2023 

Hacken welcome Elfsborg to the Bravida Arena for a Swedish Allsvenskan matchday 17 top-of-the-table clash on Saturday (July 29).

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw at Klaksvik in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round in midweek. They now turn their attention back to the domestic scene where they're the defending champions. Hacken's last league game saw them fall to a 1-0 defeat at Varnamo.

Elfsborg, meanwhile, claimed a comfortable 4-0 win at Djurgarden in the league last weekend. Jeppe Okkels scored a first-half brace and provided an assist in the rout.

The win helped Di Gule consolidate their spot at the summit of the standings, garnering 39 points from 16 games. Hacken are directly beneath them in second spot with 34 points to show for their efforts after 17 games.

Hacken vs Elfsborg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 40th meeting between the two sides. Elfsborg lead 16-10.

Their most recent meeting in April 2023 saw Hacken win 2-0 away win on the opening day of the ongoing season. That ended a run of four games that had goals at both ends.

Elfsborg are on a 12-game unbeaten run in away games, winning 11, including the last seven.

Seventeen of Hacken's last 18 games at home across competitions have had at least three goals.

Elfsborg have scored at least twice in their last five away games across competitions.

Hacken vs Elfsborg Prediction

The result of this game could decide the outcome of the title race this season, with just four points separating the top two. Elfsborg have historically gotten the better of Hacken and will have revenge on their minds, having fallen to a defeat in front of their fans in the reverse fixture.

Hacken, for their part, need a win to avoid falling further off the pace in their quest to defend their league crown. Elfsborg's unbeaten run in away games will give the visitors the confidence that they can leave with a positive result.

Nevertheless, expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Hacken 2-2 Elfsborg

Hacken vs Elfsborg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals