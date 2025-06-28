Hacken vs GAIS Goteborg Prediction and Betting Tips | June 29th 2025

Hacken and GAIS Goteborg return to action in the Swedish Allsvenskan when they lock horns at Bravida Arena on Sunday. Jens Gustafsson’s men will head into the game looking to get one over the visitors, having suffered defeat in both home and away meetings last season.

Ivorian winger Severin Nioule netted inside the opening 180 seconds to hand Hacken a 1-0 victory over Tromso in their friendly clash last time out.

Gustafsson’s side now turn their focus to the league, where they have failed to win four of their last five matches while losing twice and claiming two draws since the start of May.

Hacken have picked up 15 points from their 12 Allsvenskan matches so far to sit eighth in the standings, level on points with ninth-placed Djurgarden.

On the other hand, nothing could separate GAIS Goteborg and Hamstad in their friendly clash on June 19 as they played out a goalless draw at Glänninge IP.

Fredrik Holmberg’s men return to action in the Allsvenskan, where they are unbeaten in five back-to-back matches, picking up three wins and two draws and have lost just one of their last 11 outings since kicking off the season with a 1-0 defeat against AIK.

GAIS have picked up 18 points from their 12 league matches so far to sit seventh in the table, but could leapfrog rivals IFK Goteborg with a win this weekend.

Hacken vs GAIS Goteborg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Hacken and GAIS claiming 10 wins each from their previous 25 meetings.

Hacken have won all but one of their last five competitive home games against GAIS Goteborg, with a 2-1 loss in November 2024 being the exception.

GAIS are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 competitive away matches, picking up four wins and five draws since October 2024.

Hacken have failed to win four of their most recent five home matches, losing twice and claiming two draws since the start of April.

Hacken vs GAIS Goteborg Prediction

With 17 goals scored in the last five meetings between Hacken and GAIS, another action-packed contest with plenty of goalmouth action is on the cards this weekend.

That said, we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils at Bravida Arena.

Prediction: Hacken 2-2 GAIS Goteborg

Hacken vs GAIS Goteborg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last 10 clashes)

