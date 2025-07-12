Hacken vs Halmstad Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13th 2025

By Shubham Dupare
Published Jul 12, 2025
Djurgardens IF v BK Hacken - Allsvenskan - Source: Getty
Hacken host Halmstad in the Allsvenskan

Hacken will invite Halmstad to Bravida Arena in the Allsvenskan on Sunday. Both teams have five wins from 14 league games thus far. Getingarna are in ninth place and have a two-point lead over the 11th-placed visitors.

The hosts returned to winning ways after two consecutive losses in their previous league outing last week with a 2-0 away win over Elfsborg. They continued that form with a 1-0 win over Spartak Trnava in the UEFA Europa League first qualifying round.

HBK met AIK in their previous league outing and registered a 2-0 home win. Paweł Chrupałła broke the deadlock in the 20th minute, and Naeem Mohammed doubled their lead nine minutes later.

Hacken vs Halmstad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two teams have squared off 38 times in all competitions, including friendlies. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 21 wins. HBK have 13 wins and four games have ended in draws.
  • The visitors secured a league double last season, recording a 4-0 win on aggregate.
  • Four of the last six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.
  • The visitors have the second-worst defensive record in the league, conceding 27 goals.
  • The Wasps have registered just one win in their last six home games. They have suffered three losses, and they have conceded three goals apiece in four games in that period.
  • HBK have won just one of their last six away games, suffering four losses. They have failed to score in these defeats as well.
  • The visitors have won five of their last six league meetings against the Wasps. They have kept four clean sheets in that period.
Hacken vs Halmstad Prediction

Getingarna have won their two games this month while keeping clean sheets and will look to continue that form. Notably, both wins were registered away from home. They have registered just one win at home since March. They have won six of their last eight home games in this fixture.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last eight league games, recording four wins. They have lost their last two away games without scoring and will look to improve upon that record.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Hacken 1-1 Halmstad

Hacken vs Halmstad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

