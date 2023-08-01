Hacken vs Klaksvik Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2, 2023 

Hacken welcome Klaksvik to the Bravida Arena for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round on Wednesday (August 2). The tie is firmly in the balance following a goalless draw in the first leg in the Faroe Islands last week.

The hosts followed up their continental sojourn with a 3-1 comeback win over Elfsborg in the Allsvenskan despite playing with ten men for over 50 minutes. Jeppe Okkels put Elfsborg ahead in the 22nd minute, but Tobias Sana leveled matters just three minutes later.

Hacken were reduced to ten men five minutes before half-time, but second-half goals from Mikkel Rygaard and Amor Layouni helped the Swedish champions claim maximum points.

Klaksvik, meanwhile, progressed to this stage of the qualifiers with a shock 3-0 aggregate win over Ferencvaros. They shared the spoils in a goalless first leg before claiming a 3-0 win in Hungary.

Hacken comfortably dispatched TNS 5-1 on aggregate with a 3-1 home win followed by a 2-0 win in Wales. The winner of this tie face either HJK or Molde in the next round of the qualifiers.

Hacken vs Klaksvik Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's meeting was the first clash between the two sides.

Fifteen of Hacken's 16 home games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Klaksvik have won their last seven away games across competitions.

Hacken have won eight of their last nine home games across competitions.

Five of Klaksvik's last six games across competitions have seen at least one team fail to score.

Hacken vs Klaksvik Prediction

Hacken were surprisingly held to a draw in the first leg, but the Gothenburg outfit will look to complete the job in front of their fans.

There's a similarity between Klaksvik's first-round qualifying tie against Ferencvaros and this one. A goalless draw in the first leg was followed up by a shock away win against more established opposition. The Faroese champions will hope that lightning strikes twice.

Hacken, though, have been imperious in front of their fans this season, so expect them to claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Hacken 3-0 Klaksvik

Hacken vs Klaksvik Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Hacken to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Hacken to score over 1.5 goals