Hacken vs TNS Prediction and Betting Tips | July 12th 2023 

Hacken will welcome TNS to the Bravida Arena for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifying tie on Wednesday.

The hosts booked their spot in the qualifiers by virtue of their status as Swedish Allsvenskan champions. TNS qualified as Welsh Premier League champions.

Hacken are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 comeback away victory over AIK in the league on Saturday. Mads Thychosen put the hosts ahead in the 37th minute but second-half goals from Mikkel Rygaard and Ibrahim Sodiq helped the visitors turn the game around.

The New Saints FC, meanwhile, secured a 1-0 win over Macclesfield in a friendly. They have not been in competitive action since thrashing Bala Town 6-0 in the Cup final in April.

TNS are the seeded side in the tie, while Hacken are unseeded. The winner of the tie will face either Partizani Tirana or BATE Borisov in the second round of the qualifiers.

Hacken vs TNS Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

TNS are unbeaten in their last 11 competitive games, winning nine games in this sequence.

Hacken have scored at least two goals in eight of their last nine competitive games, including each of the last four.

Five of TNS' last six games have produced three goals or more.

Each of Hacken's 12 home games in all competitions this season have produced three goals or more.

There have been goals in both halves in each of Hacken's last five competitive games.

Hacken vs TNS Prediction

Hacken find themselves in the unique position of being the unseeded side in the tie as well as the heavy favorites to progress. The Wasps are participating in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers for the first time, having won a maiden league crown last term.

The Swedes also have the added advantage of having been in competitive action over the last few months. TNS, by contrast, might be match-rusty, having not been in competitive action since April.

The Swedish league is also vastly superior to the Welsh league which means the Hacken players have more quality. We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Hacken 4-0 TNS

Hacken vs TNS Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Hacken to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Hacken to win both halves

Tip 5 - Hacken to score over 1.5 goals

