Hacken Women vs Real Madrid Women Prediction and Betting Tips | November 23rd 2023

Hacken Women and Real Madrid Women will battle for three points in a UEFA Women's Champions League clash on Thursday (November 23rd).

The home side will be looking to build on the 2-1 away victory they claimed over Paris FC last week. Rasul Kafaji Rosa and Anna Sandberg scored in either half for the visitors while Julie Dufour halved the deficit from the spot just before the hour-mark.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, suffered a deflating 5-0 loss away to arch-rivals Barcelona in league action. Five different women, including Ballon d'Or holder Aitana Bonmati, got on the scoresheet to guide the Catalans to victory in El Clasico.

Los Blancas will turn their attention back to the continental competition, where their opening game saw them play out a 2-2 draw at home to Chelsea.

The stalemate left them joint-second in Group D on one point. Hacken lead the way at the summit with three points to their name.

Hacken Women vs Real Madrid Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Hacken have won six of their last seven games in all competitions.

Seven of Real Madrid's last eight competitive games have produced three goals or more.

Hacken have scored at least two goals in seven of their last eight games in all competitions.

Real Madrid are aiming to avoid going three games without a win for the first time since March.

Eight of Real Madrid's last eight games in all competitions have produced at least nine corner kicks.

Hacken Women vs Real Madrid Women Prediction

Hacken are the early leaders in the group following their shock victory over Paris FC last week. The Damallsvenskan has ended, allowing Hacken to channel all their focus on the Champions League. They narrowly lost out on the league title on goal difference but the Gothenburg outfit have started their continental campaign on a bright note.

Real Madrid were totally outclassed by Barcelona over the weekend and will be keen to get back to winning ways in this game. Alberto Toril's are the favorites on paper but will do well not to underrate their opponents as there have already been a number of shocks in this tournament. Keeping their hosts quiet in attack could be crucial to their chances of success.

We are backing Real Madrid to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Hacken Women 1-2 Real Madrid Women

Hacken Women vs Real Madrid Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 0.5 goals in both halves