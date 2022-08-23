“Had you doing a 360 like the old days” – Rio Ferdinand aims brutal dig at Carragher after Cristiano Ronaldo snubs handshake 

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand poked fun at former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher after Cristiano Ronaldo intentionally subbed him during warm-up on Monday night (August 22).

Carragher, alongside Manchester United legends Roy Keane and Gary Neville, was on punditry duty ahead of United’s clash with the Reds at Old Trafford on Monday. While the three former footballers were engaged in pitchside conversations with host Dave Jones, Cristiano Ronaldo took a breather from his warm-up routine to come over.

Cristiano Ronaldo first blanked Carragher’s attempted handshake as he embraced Neville. He then hilariously ignored the former Liverpool man, who was standing in the middle, and past him to United icon Keane. Sharing a video of the hilarious incident, Ferdinand mocked Carragher, claiming that the former Red was taken for a spin by the no. 7.

Ferdinand wrote on Twitter:

@Cristiano absolutely blanking @Carra23 there 😂😂😂😂

Had you doing a 360 like the old days 😂😂😂😂

Ronaldo, 37, made only a cameo appearance in United’s 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday night, coming off the bench for the last 10 minutes of the match.

Jamie Carragher endures “bad night” following Cristiano Ronaldo snub and Manchester United win

Since Ronaldo’s Premier League return, Carragher has often taken it upon himself to criticize the Portuguese superstar. In a recent interview, he called the Portugal international a “bizarre” signing and suspected that he had become an unwanted part of Manchester United’s dressing room (via the Daily Mail). Considering how brutally Ronaldo snubbed the defender on Monday, it is safe to say that the former Real Madrid man is aware of Carragher’s criticisms.

In the aftermath of the snub and Manchester United’s triumph over their bitter rivals, lifelong Liverpool fan Carragher took to Twitter to talk about his “bad night.” He tweeted:

“Bad night from start to finish! blanked by my good mate Ronaldo, Man Utd showing fight & quality & Liverpool all over the place!!”

Following the disappointing 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford, the Merseysiders find themselves in 16th place in the Premier League table with two points after three matchdays. Manchester United are currently in 13th place with 3 points from as many fixtures.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sushan Chakraborty