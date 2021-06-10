Haiti vs Canada prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Haiti will play host to Canada at the Stade Sylvio Cator in their capital of Port-au-Prince in the first-leg of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Les Bicolores won all three of their group matches against Nicaragua, Belize, Turks and Caicos Islands in the last round to reach here and hope to advance into the final stage too.

However, it won't be easy against a free-scoring Canada side which romped through Group B in the first round, winning all four of their games and scoring 27 times in the process.

Les Rouges, led by some exciting young talents like Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David, have emerged as favorites from the CONCACAF region to qualify for the World Cup following their blitzkreig.

Haiti vs Canada Head-To-Head

Canada have traditionally dominated this fixture with seven wins from 11 clashes. Haiti have beaten them only twice in this fixture's history, including a 3-2 victory in the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup, their last official meeting.

Haiti Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-D

Canada Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Haiti vs Canada Team News

Haiti

This will be Haiti's biggest challenge so far and manager Jean-Jacques Pierre will be looking to field his strongest possible XI. In-form strikers Duckens Nazon and Frantzdy Pierrot will lead the side once again with skipper Johnny Placide regaining his position between the sticks.

The only absentee for the hosts will be Mikael Cantave, who's suspended from the clash for the red card he received in the last match against Nicaragua. Carlens Arcus and Herve Bazile missed the last game due to injury and remain doubts for this game as well.

Injured: None

Suspended: Mikael Cantave

Doubtful: Carlens Arcus, Herve Bazile

Canada

John Herdman might largely stick to his formation that saw off Suriname in the last game, though Lucas Cavallini might slot into the side ahead of Jonathan Osorio and Steven Vitoria coming in place of either Scott Kennedy or Alistair Johnston in the defense.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Haiti vs Canada Predicted XI

Haiti (5-3-2): Johny Placide; Ricardo Ade, Kevin Lafrance, Alex Junior, Stephane Lambese, Jeppe Simonsen; Soni Mustivar, Bryan Alceus, Derrick Etienne; Duckens Nazon, Frantzdy Pierrot.

Canada (3-4-3): Milan Borjan; Steven Vitoria, Scott Kennedy, Doneil Henry; Richie Laryea, Stephen Eustaquio, Samuel Piette, Alphonso Davies; Jonathan David, Cyle Larin, Lucas Cavallini.

Haiti vs Canada Prediction

Haiti were impressive in the first round, but it was an admittedly easy affair for them against some of the lowest ranked sides in the world.

Canada are a different kettle of fish and going by their last few results might prove too much for the hosts.

Prediction: Haiti 1-4 Canada

Edited by Shardul Sant