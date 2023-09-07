Haiti vs Cuba Prediction and Betting Tips | September 8, 2023

Haiti welcome Cuba to the Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium in the CONCACAF Nations League on Friday (September 8).

Haiti are hosting Cuba in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic due to political instability in the country. Haiti have not played at home for more than a year. They have been drawn in Group B of the Concacaf Nations League (Division A) alongside Jamaica, Honduras, Cuba, Suriname and Grenada.

Les Grenadiers’ six-game winning run across competitions ended with a 3-1 loss to Mexico in the Concacaf Gold Cup last June. That was followed by another defeat in the same competition, against Honduras 2-1. Haiti will look to return to winning ways at home where they boast four wins in five games.

Cuba, meanwhile, opened their 2023 season with wins against Barbados and Guadeloupe but have been a shadow of themselves since then. They have lost all the follow-up encounters, conceding 14 goals against three scored in five games. Cuba lost their previous clash with Haiti 2-1 in 2019.

Los Leones del Caribes, like Haiti, were promoted from League B after topping their group in the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League. In League A, the two top teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals of the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League. The bottom two will be relegated to League B, which Cuba are hoping to avoid.

Haiti vs Cuba Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Haiti have won thrice and lost once in their four clashes with Cuba.

The hosts have won four times and lost once in their last five home games.

Haiti have scored 11 goals and conceded seven in their last five games.

Cuba have won once and lost four times in their last five away outings.

Haiti have won thrice and lost twice in their last five games, while Cuba have lost all of them.

Form Guide: Haiti: L-L-W-W-W; Cuba: L-L-L-L-L

Haiti vs Cuba Prediction

Haiti have shown that they canplay comfortably even without support from fans at the venues away from home they're using as home ground. Top scorer Frantsdy Pierrot of Israeli side Maccabi Haifa will be in the spotlight once more. He has netted four times in three games for Haiti this year.

Cuba, meanwhile, will look to stop the rot at the Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium., having lost five straight games. Reyes will hope to improve on his three-goal tally.

Haiti, though, are expected to come out on top based on their better recent form and home advantage despite playing away from home.

Prediction: Haiti 3-1 Cuba

Haiti vs Cuba Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Haiti

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Haiti to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Cuba to score - Yes