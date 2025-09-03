Haiti vs Honduras Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2025

Haiti will face Honduras at the Ergilio Hato Stadium on Friday in the opening game of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers -CONCACAF third round clash. Les Grenadiers performed well during the second round of the qualifiers, winning three of their four matches to finish second in Group C and advance to the third round.

They, however, endured a difficult spell in the last international break as they featured in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, failing to win any of their first three games to ultimately exit the continental showpiece in the group stages.

Honduras also breezed through the second round of the qualifiers, beating Cuba, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Antigua and Barbuda to clinch top spot in Group A. Like their midweek opponents, they also participated in the Gold Cup in June but enjoyed a far superior campaign on the continental stage as they made it all the way to the semifinals before losing 1-0 to eventual finalists Mexico.

Los Catrachos will be targeting a winning start to their third-round opener on Friday before they play hosts to Nicaragua in their second game next week.

Haiti vs Honduras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 18 meetings between the two nations. Haiti have won five of those games while Honduras have won the other 13.

The two sides last faced off in the 2023 Gold Cup, with Los Catrachos winning the group-stage clash 2-1.

Haiti have managed just one clean sheet in their last 13 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 1980.

Honduras have appeared in three World Cups, with the most recent coming back in 2014. Haiti have one World Cup appearance to their name (1974).

Haiti vs Honduras Prediction

Les Grenadiers have lost three of their last four games after winning each of their previous 10. They sit 24 places behind their weekend opponents in the latest FIFA rankings and will recognize the scale of their next challenge.

Los Catrachos, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a three-game unbeaten run and will be keen to put out a response here. They have had the upper hand in this fixture historically and should win this one.

Prediction: Haiti 0-2 Honduras

Haiti vs Honduras Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Honduras to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups)

