Haiti Women vs Denmark Women Prediction and Betting Tips | August 1, 2023 

Haiti and Denmark conclude their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup group campaign when they square off at the HBF Park on Tuesday (August 1).

Haiti fell to a 1-0 defeat against a ten-woman China in their second game of the tournament last week. Wang Shuang's 74th-minute penalty proved to be the difference between the two sides. Denmark, meanwhile, also fell to a defeat against England by the same scoreline, thanks toLauren James' sixth-minute goal.

Haiti started their campaign with a 1-0 defeat against England, while Denmark claimed maximum points in a 1-0 win over China. The respective results left the Danes in second spot in Group D, having garnered three points from two games, while Haiti are bottom of the standings on zero points.

Haiti Women vs Denmark Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Haiti are on a six-game losing streak.

Eight of Denmark's last nine games, including the last five, have seen at least one team fail to score.

Haiti are making their debut at the World Cup, while Denmark have not progressed from the group stage since 1995.

Five of Denmark's last six games have been decided by one-goal margins.

Five of Denmark's last six World Cup games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Haiti Women vs Denmark Women Prediction

Haiti are on the cusp of suffering a group-stage elimination on their World Cup debut and need to win this game to have any hopes of reaching the knockouts. La Sélection Nationale have relatively performed beyond expectations, having lost their two games by a lone-goal margin.

Denmark, for their part, started off with a narrow win over China before falling to a narrow defeat against pre-tournament favourites England. The Reds and Whites will look to bounce back instantly with a win to guarantee them a spot in the knockouts. Expect Denmark to claim a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Haiti 0-1 Denmark

Haiti Women vs Denmark Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Denmark to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half