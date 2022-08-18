"Half price and younger player" - Jose Enrique urges Manchester United to sign Liverpool midfielder instead of Casemiro

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique believes Manchester United should sign Naby Keita this summer.

The Red Devils are seemingly desperate to sign a top-quality midfielder this summer. They have been linked with Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro.

However, Jose Enrique believes Erik ten Hag's side should attempt to sign Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita. The Reds midfielder has just one year remaining on his contract and could be available for just half of Casemiro's price tag.

"If he is no happy sell him this summer and at least we get some money. United is looking to pay 80M for Casemiro. Listen United 40 million half price and younger player," said Enrique on Twitter.

Naby Keita has been unable to nail down a regular place in Jurgen Klopp's starting line-up over the last couple of seasons. He is believed to be unhappy with his role at Anfield and has just one year remaining on his contract. Negotiations between the player and the club over a new deal have reportedly stalled, indicating that he could seek a move away from the club.

As per Relevo, the Red Devils are determined to sign Casemiro and are willing to offer €80 million for his services.

Liverpool unlikely to sell Naby Keita to rivals Manchester United

Manchester United are unlikely to consider making a move for Naby Keita due to the the intense rivalry they share with Liverpool. The Reds are also unlikely to entertain the thought of selling the midfielder due to the ongoing injury crisis at Anfield.

Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain has been ruled out of action for several months due to a hamstring injury whilst Thiago Alcantara also suffered an injury during the Reds' 2-2 draw with Fulham. Curtis Jones could be ruled out of action until September due to a calf injury.

Manchester United are therefore expected to look at alternate options in the transfer market. Casemiro would add quality, composure, and experience on and of the field. However, the 30-year-old will not be a long-term solution to Ten Hag's midfield problems.

According to Sky Sports, the Red Devils are interested in signing Brighton youngster Moises Caicedo. The 20-year-old produced a sensational performance in the Seagulls' 2-1 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford a fortnight ago.

