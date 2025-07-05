Halmstad vs AIK Prediction and Betting Tips | July 6th 2025

Round 14 of the Swedish Allsvenskan continues on Sunday as Halmstad play host to AIK at the Örjans Vall. Both sides head into the weekend off the back of contrasting results, with Mikkjal Kjartansson Thomassen’s men picking up a 3-0 home victory over Goteborg.
Halmstad continue to struggle for results at the wrong end of the Allsvenskan table as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Hammarby at the 3Arena last Saturday.
Before that, Johan Lindholm’s side snapped their three-game losing streak on June 1 courtesy of a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Djurgarden at the Örjans Vall.
With 13 points from 13 matches, Halmstad are currently 14th in the Allsvenskan standings, level on points with Degerfors, Brommapojkarna and Sirius.
On the other hand, AIK turned in a fine team display last time out when they picked up a comfortable 3-0 victory over Goteborg on home turf.
This was a much-needed result for Thomassen’s men, who lost their previous three games, including two defeats at the hands of Sirius in their league and friendly clashes respectively.
AIK have picked up 29 points from their 14 Allsvenskan matches so far to sit third in the standings, two points off first-placed Mjallby.
Halmstad vs AIK Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 18 wins from the last 38 meetings between the sides, AIK boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Halmstad have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.
- Halmstad have failed to win four of their most recent six home games against Thomassen’s men while losing three and claiming one draw since May 2014.
- AIK are unbeaten in seven of their eight away matches in the league this season, picking up four wins and three draws so far.
Halmstad vs AIK Prediction
With 14 goals scored in the last four meetings between the two teams, we anticipate another action-packed contest with plenty of goalmouth action this weekend.
Thomassen’s men boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we are backing them to secure all three points at the Örjans Vall.
Prediction: Halmstad 1-2 AIK
Halmstad vs AIK Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - AIK to win
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of their last five encounters)