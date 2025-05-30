Halmstad vs Djurgarden Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1, 2025 

Halmstad and Djurgarden battle for three points in a Swedish Allsvenskan round 12 clash on Sunday at Orjans Vall.

The hosts are coming off a 4-1 defeat to Halmstad last weekend. Simon Hedlund put Halmstad ahead from the spot in the 18th minute before Frederik Ihler doubled their lead three minutes later. Ibrahim Buhari's own goal halved the deficit heading into the break, but Rasmus Wikstrom and Taylor Silverholt's second-half strikes completed the rout.

Djurgarden, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 win at Brommapojkarna. Tobias Gulliksen's 19th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The win saw the Iron Stoves climb to ninth in the standings, with 15 points from 11 games, while Halmstad are 13th with 10 points.

Halmstad vs Djurgarden Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Djurgarden have 22 wins from their last 40 head-to-head games with Halmstad, losing 10.

Their most recent clash in November saw Halmstad claim a 1-0 home win.

Their last seven head-to-head games have produced less than three goals, with six seeing at least one side fail to score.

Six of Halmstad's last eight games have produced at least three goals.

The away side on the day are winless in eight head-to-head games, losing six.

Four of Djurgarden's last six league games have seen both sides score.

Halmstad vs Djurgarden Prediction

Halmstad have lost their last three games and will be keen to avoid dropping four in a row. HBK are one point above the drop zone, and another loss here could see them drop into the bottom three. However, the home side on the day have won the last four head-to-head games, so fans will hope that the trend continues.

Djurgarden, meanwhile, reached the highs of the UEFA Conference League semi-final, bowing out to eventual champions Chelsea. Their domestic form arguably took a hit from their continental exploits, but Jani Honkavaara's side ended a three-game winless run with a victory last weekend.

Expect the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Halmstad 1-2 Djurgarden

Halmstad vs Djurgarden Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Djurgarden to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

